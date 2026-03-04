South Coast Railway Zone Boost in Visakhapatnam: Minister

Union Minister for Civil Aviation Kinjarapu Rammohan Naidu has pitched for further acceleration of the work on the newly established South Coast Railway (SCoR) zone.

Rammohan Naidu, who visited Rail Bhavan in New Delhi along with Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnav on March 3, had a long discussion with the latter on several issues. Rammohan Naidu urged Ashwini Vaishnav to further accelerate the operational work of the South Coast Railway Zone with Visakhapatnam as its headquarters.

Similarly, key discussions were held regarding several trains and railway stations in Srikakulam district. Rammohan Naidu sought a new service to be established from Srikakulam to reach Secunderabad via Vizianagaram. He explained that this has become a great need for the district and that the service would further increase the connectivity of the district. Along with these, Rammohan Naidu placed several projects before the Railway Minister to strengthen connectivity and railway infrastructure in Srikakulam district. The main topics discussed were the establishment of new direct services from Srikakulam to Secunderabad and Tirupati, provision of halts for key trains at Mandasa Road, Pathapatnam and Harischandrapuram stations, and the development of Kameshwaripet halt station.

He also pleaded for focus on upgrading Harischandrapuram station, which is adjacent to the national highway, as a logistics hub.

Similarly, several projects regarding the establishment of new railway overbridges and underbridges in Srikakulam district were explained to the Railway Minister. The expansion of infrastructure was also discussed during the meeting.

During the visit to the control room, the Railway Minister explained the details of train operations between the Kothavalasa- Palasa sections to Rammohan Naidu in more detail.

The meeting also focused on the integration of railway logistics with the newly constructed Dohalera Greenfield Airport in Gujarat. The two Ministers stressed that the integration of air logistics with railways is a matter of utmost importance at present.

Senior officials from both Ministries were present at the meeting.

Also read: It’s play time for electricity staff

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more city and news updates.