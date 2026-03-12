Capgemini Urged to Expand IT Operations in Vizag

State IT and HRD Minister Nara Lokesh has urged Capgemini to set up an IT development centre, GCC, cloud services, and BPM vertical service centre with the capacity to create 20,000 jobs in Visakhapatnam, as the city has all the advantages.

Lokesh, who had a meeting with Capgemini CEO Aiman Ezzat in the city on March 12, requested him to act as a co-development partner with AP universities for setting up emerging technology labs (AI, cloud, cyber security, digital development, digital talent pipeline) in Andhra Pradesh. He sought establishment of a dedicated quantum vertical with Capgemini and work with world-class technology partners to develop enterprise customer services in the areas like optimisation, financial services, and sustainability.

Lokesh sought support for the development of Quantum Valley in Andhra Pradesh.

“Visakhapatnam is developing rapidly as an IT and data centre hub under the leadership of visionary Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu. Work on the country’s largest Google data centre is going to start soon. Companies like Cognizant and TCS have already landed in Visakhapatnam. Bhogapuram International Airport is all set to launch operations in another three months. Visakhapatnam alone has an IT ecosystem that is not found in any other region in the country,” said Lokesh, seeking investment from the IT giant.

Responding positively, Aiman Ezzat said that while the company, which was founded in Paris in 1967, has 3.4 lakh employees worldwide, with over two lakh in India alone.

He said the company provides core verticals in strategy and transformation, cloud, data & AI, digital engineering, enterprise platforms, managed services, and cybersecurity.

“Our company is operating from 13 cities in India, including Hyderabad, Chennai, Mumbai, Pune, Noida, Kolkata, Gurugram, and Bhubaneswar,” Aiman Ezzat said, adding they would consider the proposals of the Andhra Pradesh government.

Capgemini India CEO Sanjay Chake and WNS Global CEO Keshav Murugesh participated in this meeting.

Also read: An ‘iconic’ honour for talent

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more city and news updates.