Vizag Cybercrime Arrest in Harassment Case

On March 11, Wednesday, Vizag’s cybercrime police arrested a young man from Gajuwaka. He had repeatedly harassed a woman through phone calls and WhatsApp messages, even after she rejected his advances.

The youth, Sheikh Wazir, 25, called the woman on March 6th and spoke inappropriately. He demanded that she send him her nude pictures. The woman then blocked him. Despite her rejecting his advances through calls and messages from different numbers, he called her again on March 9th. He used obscene language during that conversation. She then filed a report against him with the crime police. Commissioner of Police Shankha Brata Bagchi ordered a probe into the matter.

After a thorough investigation and the collection of technical evidence, the arrest was made, and the accused was remanded to custody.

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