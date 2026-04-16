Census 2027 self-enumeration begins in Vizag

Ketan Garg, Commissioner of GVMC, has said that the 15-day self-enumeration process as a part of the Census 2027 gets underway, and he himself submitted the data on his mobile phone through the website https://se.census.gov.in successfully.

The Commissioner said that the self-enumeration drive would continue till April 30, and for the first time, the government has introduced a digital system for the Census 2027 programme, and all citizens can register for self-enumeration very easily on the website. He showed the photo of doing self-enumeration, inspiring others.

The Commissioner called upon all the people to register in self-enumeration by filling out the household data. Since the State government has provided the opportunity to the people to do self-enumeration from April 16 to 30, the Commissioner appealed to all the people to utilise the opportunity.

East Zone Commissioner K. Sivaprasad, GVMC Assistant Engineer Mounika and others were present.