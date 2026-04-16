Netflix true crime documentaries you must watch

Whether you’re a true crime obsessive or simply love a gripping story, Netflix has quietly built one of the most compelling libraries of documentaries and docuseries. From cold cases that have baffled investigators for decades to shocking crimes hiding in plain sight, these films pull back the curtain on real events that are stranger and more disturbing than fiction. Buckle up, because once you start watching, you won’t be able to stop.

Here are the Netflix true crime documentaries you absolutely must watch:

1. Amy Bradley Is Missing

This three-part docuseries explores the real-life disappearance of Amy Bradley, a 23-year-old who vanished from a Royal Caribbean cruise ship while vacationing with her family. Despite initial theories suggesting she may have drowned, her body has never been found despite search operations. Over the years, several alleged sightings have only deepened the mystery surrounding her disappearance.

2. My Father, the BTK Killer

Dennis Rader, infamously known as the BTK killer, was convicted of murdering 10 people, with suspicions of more victims. In this chilling documentary, his daughter, Kerri Rawson, opens up about the trauma and shame of discovering her father’s crimes. It delves into how Rader maintained a disturbing double life as a loving family man and a ruthless killer.

3. Curry & Cyanide: The Jolly Joseph Case

This documentary unpacks the shocking case of Jolly Joseph, who is accused of murdering six members of her own family, including her husband, in-laws, and even her two-year-old niece. Through firsthand accounts from her relatives and her own son, the series reveals how the horrifying events unfolded within what appeared to be an ordinary household.

4. Cold Case: The Tylenol Murders

One of the most infamous unsolved cases in the US, the Tylenol murders sparked nationwide panic and led to major changes in product safety laws. With Johnson & Johnson recalling 31 million bottles, the case took a turn when a mysterious letter pointed to James Lewis as the prime suspect. The docuseries also features one of his last on-camera interviews before his death. This is one of the most-watched Netflix true crime documentaries.

5. Indian Predator: The Butcher of Delhi

The Delhi Police receive a chilling phone call about a “gift” waiting near Tihar Jail. What they find is a dead body, accompanied by taunting notes and threats of more to come. True to his word, the killer continues leaving mutilated bodies across the city. What begins in Delhi eventually traces its way to rural Bihar, uncovering one of India’s most disturbing crime trails.

These Netflix true crime documentaries and docuseries are more than just entertainment; they are a reminder that truth can be far more unsettling than anything a screenwriter could dream up. Each story featured here represents real people, real crimes, and real consequences that continue to ripple through families and communities long after the cameras stop rolling. So dim the lights, get comfortable, and let Netflix take you on a journey through some of the most haunting, eye-opening, and unforgettable true stories ever captured on screen.

Also read: Must-watch Indian movies every kid should see!

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