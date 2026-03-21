OTT shows to watch after work for every mood

After a long, exhausting day at work, sometimes all we crave is a little escape, something that helps us unwind, switch off, and reset. Whether it’s a light-hearted comedy to lift your mood, a gripping thriller to keep you hooked, or a comforting series you can sink into, OTT platforms today offer something for every kind of viewer. With options spanning across genres and platforms, finding the perfect watch to match your mood has never been easier.

Here is a mood-based list of shows that you can watch on OTT after a long day at work:

1. When Life Gives You Tangerines

This wholesome slice-of-life drama, which is divided into various chapters, tells the real-life story of a couple from Jeju Island. IU plays Ae-sun, a bright, cheerful woman who aspires to be a poet, but faces several hurdles in life, including patriarchy. Her husband, Gwan-sik, is a hardworking man who devotes his life towards uplifting her. Together, they navigate life through poverty, loss of a child, and patriarchy.

Where to watch: Netflix

2. Panchayat

This comforting and humour-filled series addresses relatable problems with a realistic portrayal. Abhishek Tripathi, played by Jitendra Kumar, reluctantly takes up the position of rural panchayat secretary in Phulera village in UP. His journey in this village takes him on an adventure where he navigates through village politics and relationships.

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

3. Curry and Cyanide: The Jolly Joseph Case

This documentary gives a firsthand account of those affected in the 2019 Koodathayi cyanide killings of 6 family members. The prime suspect, Jolly Joseph, confessed to the killing s to inherit family assets and control family decisions. Her sons, sister-in-law, and advocates all give their accounts of the incident in the documentary.

Where to watch: Netflix

4. Schitt’s Creek

A wealthy family has to unwillingly move into an ugly, boring town they own. The Rose family consists of parents Johnny Rose and Moira Rose and their children David Rose and Alexis Rose. After their bankruptcy, they are forced to figure out life from scratch as they live in a shabby, congested motel, sharing a room with each other. Throughout the seasons, they evolve from entitled rich brats to hardworking people who find their purpose in life and enjoy the fruits of hard labour.

Where to watch: Netflix

5. Buddy Daddies

This wholesome yet melancholic series will take you on a rollercoaster of emotions, as it includes bursts of laughter and also heartbreaking elements that will reduce you to tears. Assassin Kazuki Kurusu and Rei Suwa find an abandoned Miri in a hotel on Christmas Eve, searching for her dad.

Where to watch: Crunchyroll, Amazon Prime Video

6. The Sky Is Pink

Aditi Chaudhary and Niren Chaudhary are a grieving couple who are still recovering from the loss of their firstborn , when they are blessed with another daughter, whose life also seems to be uncertain. They already have a healthy son, Ishaan, and the trio together dedicate their lives towards ensuring Aisha gets a happy life, if not a long life.

Where to watch: Netflix

7. Khauf

After facing a traumatic sexual assault in Gwalior, Madhu, a young woman, moves to Delhi, where she tries to restart her life. She gets a job and also finds a a cheap place to live in, in a government-run hostel. While her friend’s fiancé seems off and also gives her reminds her of her trauma, the hostel room too hides a grotesque secret, which puts Madhus and her floor mates’ lives in danger. A sketchy “doctor” from Old Delhi, who claims to heal Madhu, gives the story a mind-boggling twist.

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

No matter what kind of day you’ve had, there’s always something on OTT to match your mood and help you unwind. From comforting dramas to intense documentaries and gripping thrillers, this list offers a little something for every state of mind. So pick what resonates with you from these OTT shows to watch after work, hit play, and let these stories take over while you relax and recharge for the next day.

Also read: Your weekly watchlist update: What’s new on OTT

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