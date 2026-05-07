Mother’s day 2026: 7 mother centric kdramas to watch with your mom!

One day is never enough to celebrate our mothers. At every point in our lives, mothers have played an important role. No matter how old we are or where we are, we always miss our mothers for their care and their unconditional love. And what is a better way to celebrate Mother’s Day this year, 2026, than to binge-watch a new series with your mother? Watch these mother-centric K-dramas this 2026 Mother’s Day.

PS: Have a box of tissues ready for these shows, trust us, you’ll need them!

Mother-centric K-dramas to watch this Mother’s Day 2026!

1. When Life Gives You Tangerines

While this K-drama has delivered the blueprint of a green flag boyfriend and husband, the women steal the show with their complexities. Starting from Ae-sun, her mother, her mother-in-law, and her daughter, Yang Geum-myeong, who later becomes a mother, every woman reflects on what motherhood and societal expectations reflect on their behaviours and actions.

Where Ae-sun’s in-laws focused on reaching expectations and were trapped in tradition, Ae-sun and her mother broke the chains and allowed their daughter the freedom they never experienced.

Watch on Netflix

2. Under the Queen’s Umbrella

Being the mother of five children is very hard. Try being the mother of the nation, while being the mother of the Crown Prince of the Nation, along with four other Grand Princes. This is everyday life for Queen Im Hwa-ryeong (played by Kim Hye-soo), who runs to and fro in the palace to manage her responsibilities and take care of her children.

She faces tremendous challenges throughout the drama, where her patience and relationship with her sons are tested at every corner. Kim Hye-soo plays the part of the Queen, who wants to fiercely protect her family perfectly, which makes the viewer root for her till the end.

Every mother in the palace, starting with the deposed Queen, Queen Dowager, and the concubines, has a different story with their children, which adds more dimension to the drama.

Watch on Netflix

3. SKY Castle

Every mother wants the best for their children, right? These high-society mothers, who live in premier housing in South Korea, take this one extra mile for their children’s education. While this K-drama addresses the complicated subject of parents’ pressure on children’s education, there is a more mother-centric angle to it.

The protagonists, Han Seo-jin, Lee Soo-im, No Seung-hye, Jin Jin-hee, and Kim Jung-nan and the antagonist Kim Joo-young, all of these women have one thing in common- they are mothers with talented and intelligent children. The protagonists want the best for their children and push all boundaries to achieve that, but the antagonist suffers from the fate of her immense greed. The portrayal of each of these mothers is endearing and incredibly entertaining to watch.

Watch on Netflix

4. Hi Bye, Mama

Cha Yu-ri passed away in a tragic accident five years ago, but she can’t pass on to the afterlife and is stuck on Earth as a ghost. She gets an offer of a lifetime from heaven- she is given 49 days to retain her position beside her husband, Cho Gang-hwa and her child, Cho Seo-woo, to become a human permanently.

The premise of the drama is hopeful, but the story spans a long and heartbreaking tale about the family and the loved ones of the departed, who are left with memories of the departed person. Cha Yu-ri, her mother, Jeon Eun-sook, and Oh Min-jung, Gang-hwa’s new wife, are memorable characters. Each of them deals with love, heartbreak, and pain in a fragile yet beautiful manner; you can’t help but cry for them.

Watch on Netflix

5. The Good Bad Mother

Jin Young-soon loses her husband in a tragic accident and raises her son, Choi Kang-ho, with a firm hand since childhood. After becoming a successful prosecutor, Kang-ho arrives in his rural hometown and cuts ties with his mother after announcing his engagement to a rich heiress. But fate has other plans when an accident reverts Kang-ho to the mind of a child, and paraplegic, Young-soon begins to raise her son once more.

Young-soon is shown as the strict mother in the beginning of the drama, and Kang-ho as the child who faced the wrath of his mother. But it is later revealed that Young-soon chose to protect her son even when she knew that he would probably hate her. This complex relationship, where both of them hurt the other to protect them, reaches a healing point, making this a must-watch!

Watch on Netflix

6. Doctor Cha

Cha Jeong-suk has been a housewife for over twenty years. After encountering an unexpected crisis, she decides to return to her medical career and becomes a first-year medical resident.

The mothers in this K-drama have a profound impact on the storyline. Starting from Jeong-suk’s mother, mother-in-law, and her friend, Choi Seung-hee, who is a single mother, everybody has a secret and wants to protect their family in the best way possible.

Watch on Netflix

7. Angry Mom

Jo Kang-ja was once a legendary troublemaker at her high school. But after giving birth to her daughter, Oh Ah-ran, she tries hard to become a responsible and inspirational mother. Kang-ja gets to know that her daughter is being bullied at school and takes matters into her own hands. She enrols in the same school under a false name to teach the bullies a lesson.

While Kang-ja was a fiery person in her youth, motherhood made her want to become a person whom her daughter can look up to. After finding out about her daughter’s bullying, she decides to solve the problem on her own.

Watch on Viki, Amazon Prime Video

With these mother-centric K-dramas, celebrate this Mother’s Day 2026 in the most wholesome way! Let us know in the comments which of these dramas will be flickering on your screens!

Also read: New OTT releases this week that you should binge-watch now!

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