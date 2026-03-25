Netflix movies to watch that keep you hooked

Ever started a movie or series and promised yourself you’d watch “just one scene,” only to realise hours have passed? In the age of constant notifications and endless scrolling, it takes something truly gripping to keep us from checking our phones every few minutes. Fortunately, Netflix has a lineup of movies that do exactly that. From gripping horror movies to content revolving around women’s empowerment, here are movies on Netflix that must be on your watch list.

Here is a list of movies that will make you forget your phone:

1. The Platform

In a vertical prison, a platform of gourmet food descends, feeding upper-level inmates first while those below starve. Each month, the prisoners are placed at different levels, forcing them to confront the extremes of human survival in this tense, dystopian thriller.

2. Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery

When a group of wealthy friends is invited to an eccentric millionaire’s island, tensions explode after one of them is murdered. Trapped together, each guest wonders who among them is the killer.

3. Haq

Starring Emraan Hashmi and Yami Gautam in the lead roles, this courtroom drama is based on the real-life 1985 Shah Bano trial, which involved her right to alimony. The Supreme Court, in a landmark decision, handed a victory to Shah Bano. This movie shows Yami Gautam, playing Shazia Bano, fighting against patriarchy and unfair practices that happen against women under the guise of religion and culture.

4. Raat Akeli Hai

Inspector Jatil Yadav, an honest cop who is considered a misfit by the corrupt world, gets assigned to investigate the case of the slain cultish family, the Bansal family, after they were all murdered within a night. What begins with a sensational, rich family’s murder case ends up exposing the dark truth of a world that struggles to get its voice heard in real life.

The film delves into the real problems of society, capturing the unfairness and injustice of life, where not all stories end on a happy note.

5. My Oxford Year

Anna is an American student who comes to London to attend her dream university. She meets Jamie, a charming and handsome professor. While their initial romance blooms beautifully, trouble strikes during Anna’s last phase in Oxford.

6. HIT: The Third Case

Starring Nani in the lead role, this story picks up from the cliffhanger in the second season. A series of brutal murders takes place across various states, and at the centre of it is SP Arjun Sarkaar, a brutal but honest officer on a quest to bring justice.

7. Baramulla

DSP Ridwaan is transferred to Baramulla and assigned a high-stakes missing children case in the region. While initially, it is suspected that the kids are being brainwashed and turned into militants, the reason turns out to be something far more horrific. This film is a tribute to the 1990 mass killing of Kashmiri Pandits and the widespread massacre that left Kashmiri Pandits to abandon their homeland.

8. Scream

Known as one of the most successful and scary horror film franchises, this film revolves around Sidney, a teenager whose mother was murdered recently. Even after death, the ghosts from her mother’s past continue to haunt her.

From psychological thrillers that challenge your worldview to courtroom dramas rooted in real-life battles, and from spine-chilling horror to heartwarming romance, this list has something for every viewer. So the next time you find yourself reaching for your phone out of habit, hit play on one of these instead; your screen time will never be the same.

Also read: Netflix Korean Dramas Worth Adding to Your 2026 Watchlist!

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