Working Cafes in Vizag to Beat Work-From-Home Blues!

Working at home can be very distracting. While you perch your seat at the table, your couch and bed look like the perfect space for working, and sometimes, co-working spaces can feel too clinical. If you are looking for the perfect place to work in the city where you can grab a bite while working, this is the article for you! Here are some of the best working cafes in Vizag to get your work done without feeling bored!

Best working cafes in Vizag:

1. Starbucks

This is one of the places in Vizag where you can sit for hours and get your work done. You can sit for hours in the comfortable seating with a cup of great coffee and admire the ambience while working. If you feel hungry during work, you can always order their savouries or their desserts.

2. Pawffe

If you are looking for a place to work with a view, come to this pet-friendly cafe! The beachside cafe is complete with plug-in ports, sturdy tables, soft chairs, and a vast menu to explore during your time. The terrace features fans and offers a stunning sea view, making it feel like a vacation.

3. Bean Board VIP

This is one of the most Pinteresty cafes in town with its high-top chairs and unique tables. The cafe offers power outlets, and the windows allow natural light to slip into the space, making it a perfect place to work. You can also sip through their drinks menu and help yourself to their food as well.

4. Brew N Bistro

Tucked into the corner in Pedda Waltair, Brew N Bistro is a student-friendly place that offers mouthwatering food in large quantities. While the place has accessible charging points and free parking spaces, it might have background music playing, and it can get a little crowded at night.

Work can be repetitive and monotonous, but with these working cafes in Vizag, you can skip to the fun! Ranging from outdoor terrace seating to neatly polished workspaces, there are plenty of options for those who want to work out of the home. Let us know in the comments your favourite working space in Vizag!

If you’re a student and the exams are just around the corner, check out THESE study spots in Vizag for a fulfilling study session!

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more food and drink recommendations.