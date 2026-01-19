7 Breakfast Places in Vizag Worth Getting Up Early For!

The long Sankranti weekend is over, which means it is time for hustle! To endure your work days packed with endless meetings, presentations, and reviews, you must have enough stamina. And what’s a better way to have a perfect day without a fulfilling breakfast? Whether you love a classic breakfast of toasted bread with butter and jam or crave a hearty, greasy, and spicy masala dosa to start your day, Vizag has plenty of spots serving hot, on-the-go breakfasts. With that said, here are some top breakfast places in Vizag that are worth getting up early for!

Get the best and tastiest breakfast at these places in Vizag!

1. Sripatham

Sripatham is the latest morning gem on the city’s food map, offering piping-hot South Indian breakfasts that are both soulful and easy on the pocket. This is an ideal stop for a swift yet satisfying start to the day. Every plate bursts with robust flavours, prepared fresh and served without fuss. Meals arrive in traditional brass cutlery, while soft devotional hymns float through the space, gently transporting you to the warmth of your grandmother’s kitchen. Don’t leave without sipping their signature Filter Kaapi, a comforting finale that lingers long after the last sip. Location: Asilmetta

2. Pawffe

One of the town’s pet friendly cafe, Pawffe has recently started a breakfast menu, serving from 8 AM. Some of the dishes you can munch on include Belgian Waffles, Stuffed Spinach Omelette, Masala Avocado Sourdough, and Smoothie Bowls. You can also get their breakfast spread, which has hash browns and scrambled eggs.

Location: Sagar Nagar

3. Maa Pakashala

Maa Paakashala effortlessly bridges tradition and indulgence by pairing time-honoured tiffins with robust non-vegetarian fare.

The menu ventures beyond the ordinary, featuring Idlies with Spiced Chicken Liver Curry, Crisp Chillu Gare served with rich Chicken Gravy, and Upma dished out with fiery Royyala Iguru. Dosas arrive golden and inviting, best enjoyed alongside a generous ladle of aromatic chicken curry, each plate a celebration of bold flavours and comforting familiarity.

Location: Dwaraka Nagar

4. Dine Destiny

Royal Ruchulu transforms breakfast by mixing classic South Indian cuisine with a modern spin. Non-vegetarian tiffins include Egg Dosa, Chicken Keema Dosa, Mutton Keema Dosa, Kodi Kura Poori, and Talakai Masam Idly.

Each meal is expertly prepared, achieving the ideal mix of flavors and textures. The vibrant, café-style atmosphere enhances the experience, making it an excellent choice for families and friends looking to share a fantastic breakfast.

Location: Chinna Waltair

5. Cascades Restaurant

Cascades at Hotel Dolphin offers a wide range of options, from authentic South Indian breakfasts to continental spreads, making it a perfect spot for a hearty start to the day.

Location: Daba Gardens

6. Hotel Vivana

Struggling to choose between veg or non-veg for breakfast? Hotel Vivana has you covered with buffet spreads and à la carte dishes.

Location: Siripuram

7. Varun’s Eat Restaurant

The breakfast menu at this place is open from 7 AM to 11 AM, serving classic South Indian breakfast options like dosas, pesarattu, toast bread, and more.

Location: Varun Inox

With a wide range of cuisines offered at these 7 breakfast places in Vizag, your mornings are sure to begin on a strong note! So, head to these spots in town to enjoy a hearty breakfast and start your day on the highest note!

