From broth to bliss: 5 ramen spots Vizag can’t stop talking about!

In the late 2010s, the Korean Wave took the world by storm, and India was no exception. Beyond the global rise of K-pop and K-dramas, it also sparked an undeniable craze for Korean food. We have all, at some point, craved a steaming bowl of ramen after watching our favourite idols or actors devour it on screen, often attempting DIY versions at home with Maggi or Yippee noodles, topped with eggs and veggies. But here’s the good news: you don’t have to rely on screen cravings anymore. Visakhapatnam now has spots serving authentic ramen, so you can finally enjoy the real deal without having to recreate it in your kitchen.

Here is a list of the best ramen spots in Vizag:

1.GenZ Ramyun- Self-serve Korean Ramyun Bar

This first-of-its-kind Ramyun store in Vizag operates on a similar model as convenience stores across Japan and Korea, and 7-Eleven’s. Here you can choose from the selection of authentic Korean Ramyun packets from Buldak, Nongshim, and other Korean brands, along with their huge variety of fresh toppings. You can also choose your preferred level of spiciness. To cool down the heat, wash it down with indulgent drinks imported from Korea or treat yourself to their soft-serve ice creams.

Address: RK Beach Road, HPCL Colony, Pandurangapuram.