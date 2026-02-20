From broth to bliss: 5 ramen spots Vizag can’t stop talking about!

In the late 2010s, the Korean Wave took the world by storm, and India was no exception. Beyond the global rise of K-pop and K-dramas, it also sparked an undeniable craze for Korean food. We have all, at some point, craved a steaming bowl of ramen after watching our favourite idols or actors devour it on screen, often attempting DIY versions at home with Maggi or Yippee noodles, topped with eggs and veggies. But here’s the good news: you don’t have to rely on screen cravings anymore. Visakhapatnam now has spots serving authentic ramen, so you can finally enjoy the real deal without having to recreate it in your kitchen.
1.GenZ Ramyun- Self-serve Korean Ramyun Bar
This first-of-its-kind Ramyun store in Vizag operates on a similar model as convenience stores across Japan and Korea, and 7-Eleven’s. Here you can choose from the selection of authentic Korean Ramyun packets from Buldak, Nongshim, and other Korean brands, along with their huge variety of fresh toppings. You can also choose your preferred level of spiciness. To cool down the heat, wash it down with indulgent drinks imported from Korea or treat yourself to their soft-serve ice creams.
Address: RK Beach Road, HPCL Colony, Pandurangapuram.
Known for its perfectly executed Japanese and Thai cuisine, this spot also serves authentic Japanese ramen. Vegetarians can choose from a range of well-crafted vegetarian options, while the Katsu Chicken Ramen stands out as a much-loved speciality.
Address: KAI, Welcomehotel Grand Bay, Krishna Nagar, Maharani Peta.
Here, you can enjoy good food with a modern, aesthetic, and calming ambience. The Kimchi Ramen here is a must-try. You can pair it with a variety of Bao Buns and Salads. To balance out the heat, this place offers a variety of desserts.
Address: Misaki, Daspalla Hotel, Ram Nagar.
This place serves a wide variety of Korean meals and snacks, with their corn dogs being an absolute must-try. They offer both vegetarian and non-vegetarian options, along with a fish ‘tamen’, making it a great pick for seafood lovers. The Chicken Devils ‘tamen‘ and the Classic Cheese Corn Dog are among their best sellers.Address: The Vizag Drive, Lawsons Bay Colony.
These aesthetic backyard-themed eateries carry a comforting vibe both with their ambience and food. It boasts several cuisines, including Asian and Continental. If you love Korean food, you must sample their Chicken Ramen and Korean Veg Sandwich!
Address: The Backyard Kitchen, NE Layout, Ballayya Shastri Layout, Seethamadhara.