Best continental restaurants in Vizag to visit for great food!

Vizag, often referred to as the City of Destiny, is famous for its delicious Andhra cuisine, including biryani, chicken pakodi, and more. However, if you’re looking to try something different, continental food is an excellent option. Continental cuisine typically includes European dishes, particularly from Italian, French, and Mediterranean culinary traditions. To help you out, here are some of the top-rated continental restaurants in Vizag where you can enjoy fantastic food!

Best continental restaurants to visit in Vizag!

1. Brew N Cue

This continental restaurant is one of the few places in Vizag where you can have the infamous cheese wheel pasta. Their menu is impressive with food items like Chicken Ala King, Bang Bang Prawns, Harissa Fish and more. While you’re here, give their drinks menu a chance too. Ranging from milkshakes, hot serves, and cold coffees, you’ll find something for everyone.

Location: Siripuram

2. Upland Bistro

Upland Bistro is the town’s favourite spot for continental food, with a loyal fanbase of customers. You can explore global flavours at this restaurant, offering Mediterranean, Mexican, and other continental cuisines. The place also dishes out seasonal special menus! Using fresh and authentic ingredients, you’ll find the solution for your cravings.

Location: Siripuram

3. Glutton’s Garage

Known for its fusion food menu, this place is popular among the city’s food lovers. You can sample their varieties of French Toast, Vietnamese Coffee, Loaded French Fries, Pizzaz, Burgers, and others. The place offers a cosy and elegant ambience along with friendly staff service.

Location: Pandurangapuram

4. Latte Cafe and Kitchen

One of the most Instagrammable cafes in Vizag, Latte Cafe and Kitchen, is a place where you can sit comfortably. You can find a wide range of pastas, including Veg Truffle Fettuccine Pasta, Congiúli pasta, and interesting shimmery drinks that are as delicious as they are aesthetic.

Location: MVP Colony

5. Circars Bistro

If you haven’t tried this continental cafe in Vizag, you’re really missing out on some tasty food! You can sample their juicy burgers, spicy grilled skewers, chicken wings, and salads. Perched in the busy streets of Siripuram, this place is the perfect spot to dig into some yummy food!

Location: Siripuram

6. Sam’s Griddle

This American-style diner in Vizag offers a vintage vibe with comfortable seating. Starting from Indian, Italian, Pan Asian, Thai, and more. Some of the most popular dishes you can try here are Nalli Gosht Biryani, seafood platter, Dragon Chicken, Barbeque Chicken, Banjara Chicken Wings and more.

Location: Siripuram

7. Brew n Bistro

One of our go-to places for banging continental food in Vizag, this restaurant offers a budget-friendly menu with a rustic vibe. While you wait for your order, enjoy the overhead music, take a look at their books, or grab a fun board game to stay engaged.

Location: Lawson’s Bay

At these continental restaurants in Vizag, choosing food is easy. Serving delicious and authentic continental food, pay a visit to these restaurants the next time you’re craving for something different!

