While every day is Women’s Day, we don’t want to miss the chance to celebrate ourselves on this special occasion of International Women’s Day in Vizag. Let’s take a moment to honour the beauty, strength, and grace of femininity, and remember that making women feel valued should not be limited to just one day. Here’s a guide for women who want to celebrate themselves, knowing they’re enough to create their own happiness, and for the guys who want to make this day meaningful for the women in their lives.

Here’s a guide on how to make this International Women’s Day special :

1. Pamper yourself with the best skincare and beauty products!

What better way to celebrate than treating yourself to some high-end beauty and skincare products? Head over to the Nykaa pop-up store in Siripuram or any beauty and cosmetics store near you, and experiment with products to find what suits you best. And if you are on a budget, pampering yourself doesn’t have to be expensive. You can try homemade face masks using simple ingredients from your kitchen, such as honey, yoghurt, or turmeric, or explore affordable options from your local drugstore. Sometimes, simply giving yourself a relaxing face massage or creating a calming skincare routine at home can leave you feeling refreshed and happy.

2. Gather your girlies!

While taking yourself on solo dates and treating yourself is one of the best things, the beauty of female friendships is that one hangout with your girl or girl gang can make you look at the world from a new perspective! So, gather your girls already and go on a road trip, plan a picnic at VUDA Park, or simply have a cosy, pyjama party-themed movie night.

3. Flowers are a must!

Big or small, no celebration is complete without flowers! Instead of waiting for someone else, head to your nearest florist and pick out whatever combination of flowers you like. You can also invest in a fragrant candle or a book to make your day even more memorable. The scent of the candle will remind you to celebrate yourself whenever it lingers around.

4. Plan a spa day

This International Women’s day, you deserve to spoil yourself, and what’s a better way to do it rather than a spa in Vizag? Book a relaxing spa session, or just go for a simple massage session! Spend some quality time in your own company while inhaling the goodness of aroma oils and the natural masks surrounding you.

5. Treat yourself to your favorite meal!

Food is never optional, especially when it comes to celebrations! Treat yourself to a delightful meal, whether with your loved ones or simply by enjoying your own company. Head out to one of Vizag’s cosy cafes or restaurants and indulge in your favourite dishes, try something new, or savour a comforting dessert. After all, good food has a way of making any day feel special, and Women’s Day is the perfect excuse to enjoy a well-deserved treat.

Everyone has their own way of making this day meaningful, and every form of self-love and celebration is valid, whether it means relaxing at home, going out with friends, or simply taking a moment to appreciate yourself. This International Women’s Day, let’s all take the stand to advocate for foster equality, speak out against injustice, and work toward a world where every woman feels safe, empowered, and celebrated, every single day.

