Fit India Sundays on Cycle Draws Huge Crowd

From kids to the senior citizens, over 800 cyclists and fitness enthusiasts participated in the 67th edition of the ‘Fit India Sundays on Cycle’ at RK Beach in Visakhapatnam on March 1, marking the beginning of the three-day Fit India Carnival in the city.

Reflecting fitness in its most inclusive form, the morning gathering turned the beach area vibrant.

Launched in December 2024 by Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports Mansukh Mandaviya, Fit India Sundays on Cycle has so far recorded participation of over 25 lakh citizens across more than 2.5 lakh locations nationwide. The Fit India Sundays on Cycle is organised every week by the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, Govt. of India; the Sports Authority of India; along with partners—the Cycling Federation of India, Mallakhamb Association, Kudo Association, NaMo Cycling Clubs, Rope Skipping Club, My Bharat, and Yogasana Bharat.

Being organised by the Sports Authority of India in Vizag, the event is scheduled across Sunday, Monday and Tuesday, promising a plethora of fitness workshops, fun competitions, demonstrations, and mass participation activities in the days ahead.

The Fit India Carnival is designed to raise awareness about the importance of physical fitness and healthy living while creating a vibrant, inclusive platform for community engagement.

The event was graced by SAAP Chairman A. Ravi Naidu, Visakha West MLA P.G.V.R. Naidu (Ganababu), and senior officials from the Sports Authority of India.

Adding immense sporting gravitas to the occasion was Olympian and Asian Games gold medalist Jinson Johnson, India’s national record holder in the 1500 m.

Johnson expressed optimism about India’s athletics roadmap, noting that the country prepares with renewed focus for major competitions, including the 2026 Asian Games. “I think there are a lot of middle-distance runners who will do well for India at the Tokyo games this time. They have been training well,” Johnson, who is now retired, said.

He also emphasised that community fitness initiatives like Sundays on Cycle help build the foundation for sporting excellence by encouraging discipline, endurance, and an active lifestyle from the grassroots.

The 5-km cycling ride that started and ended at the Kali Matha temple at RK Beach made the scenic coastline all the more vibrant.

