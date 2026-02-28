Best bridal makeup artists in Vizag for your big day.

Weddings are a celebration of joy, indulgent feasts, and heartfelt reunions with loved ones. While Indian weddings are famed for their grandeur and extravagance, the true centre of attention, across cultures and continents, is always the bride, the most anticipated presence at any wedding, effortlessly commanding the spotlight on her special day. From a young age, many women dream of and plan their wedding day in careful detail, with the outfit and makeup taking pride of place on the checklist. After all, a bride deserves to feel confident, radiant, and entirely herself as she steps into one of life’s most memorable moments. To help make that vision a reality, here is a curated list of makeup artists in Vizag who can bring every bridal look to life.

Top Makeup Artists in Vizag To Book For A Wedding!

1. Mannvi Makeovers

Located in Kancharapalem in Vizag, this makeover salon offers a variety of services, including Bridal, airbrush, party, and engagement makeups. The cost for bridal makeup starts from Rs 8,000, and can go upto Rs 18,000.

Address: Mannvi Makeovers, Urvasi Junction, Kancharapalem

2. Gundala Sushma

With a solid five-star rating on WedMeGood, this artist includes other services in her bridal makeup package, including hair styling, draping, and false lashes. Her customers have praised her skills, highlighting that she is effortlessly good at natural makeup. Her prices vary based on the event. The bridal makeup costs up to Rs 12,000, whereas the airbrush makeup can cost up to Rs 20,000.

Contact: Visits venue. Can be contacted through WedMeGood.

3. Alka Patel Makeovers

Known as one of the most popular makeup artists in the city, Alka Patel has a reputation for enhancing the natural beauty of her cclientswhile retaining their natural features. Her clients praise her for her precision, warm and friendly nature, and for instilling confidence in her clients. Her bridal makeup includes services like hair styling, draping, traditional and HD makeup, false lashes, and nail polish. She uses high-end brands including Charlotte Tilbury, Estee Lauder, MAC, Kryolan, HUDA, Kay, and Sugar. While she is based in Agnampudi, Visakhapatnam, she is open to travelling.

Address: Alka Patel Maeover, Agnampudi.

4. Dolly’s Beauty Parlour

Looking for high-end service with a beautiful result on a budget? This place is for you. Known for her techniques and giving every bride a customised look, this parlour specialises in various makeup looks, including airbrush makeup. To ensure customer satisfaction, products from high-end brands like MAC, NARS, Kryolan, Huda Beauty, Bobby Brown, and L’Oréal are used here.

Address: Dolly’s Beauty Parlour, Akkayyapalem.

Each artist has been carefully selected based on factors such as their reputation within the local community, strong client reviews, and their expertise in creating a range of bridal styles. This ensures that every recommendation reflects reliable quality and a proven commitment to making every bride feel her best.