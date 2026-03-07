Things to do in Vizag this weekend: Comedy, TiECon & more

Want to spend a weekend that feels both relaxed yet happening? We have got you! From stand-up comedy shows to productive ideas to make your weekend both productive and cosy, we are here to help you curate a weekend plan just for you. Here is a list of things to do in Vizag this weekend: 1. Stand-up comedy by Vivek Muralidharan Goat If looking for an evening filled with laughter and light-hearted humour, this is the event for you! Popular stand-up comedian and internet personality Vivek Muralidharan will discuss possession festivals, disgraced babas, human suffering, rats, and more during this performance. Date: March 7 Time: 6:00 PM Venue: Hotel BUDHIL PARK Sanity in Diversity On the same evening, Vivek will be performing another set, but on a totally different topic. In this show, the reknown comedian and internet personality will perform a satire on politics, post his stand-up comedy “India Juice”. Date: March 7 Time: 8:00PM Venue: Hotel Budhil Park

2. TiECon Vizag 2026

This conclave is one of the largest startup and entrepreneurship events in Vizag, designed to bring together investors, founders, and innovators, providing them with a platform to interact and network. Address: Shivaji Auditorium, GITAM Deemed to be University, Visakhapatnam. Date: March 6th & 7th

3. De-clutter and organise

As winter slowly fades, it’s time to pack away the suitcases full of woollens and winter wear. As much as we enjoy wrapping ourselves in cosy cardigans, shawls, and coats, the rising summer sun is already making its presence felt. Before we start digging through piles of winter clothes in search of lighter outfits, it might be the perfect moment to give those woollens a good wash and neatly pack them away for the season.

4. Deep-Cleaning

Now, if you decide on reorganising your wardrobe, it is only fair that the rest of your living space also gets a redo. Plan a relaxed yet productive deep-clean session. Make sure to clean every little corner of your fridge and balcony, and throw out anything you know you won’t be using.

5. Womens Day special!

This Women’s Day special event is for women, by women. The expo will feature several stalls showcasing art and craft, homemade goodies, and even a mandala art workshop where participants can learn dot mandala. Entry to the expo is free of cost.

Venue: Bay View Hotel

Date: March 8

5. Self-care first!

You deserve a redo just as much as your living space does. Plan a body care and hair care day with DIY masks, or, if you want to save yourself the hassle, book an appointment at your nearest salon. After a long day of refreshing your space and taking care of yourself, it’s only natural to feel too tired to cook. Order takeout from your favourite place or slip into something comfortable and treat yourself to a warm, comforting meal.

Whether you’re stepping out for a lively stand-up comedy show, networking with innovators at a major startup conclave, or simply spending some quiet time decluttering your space, there’s something for everyone in Vizag this weekend. Pick what suits your mood, gather your friends, or enjoy some solo time, and make the most of the weekend before the new week begins.