Suicides in Vizag: Student, young woman die in separate cases

In two separate unfortunate incidents, two people in Vizag committed suicide. The incidents took place on the same day. In the first case, a 19-year-old student, P Saikumar, a second-year B.Sc student, took the extreme step at his residence while his family was away. According to the police, Saikumar was depressed as he could not pass the Army recruitment exam.

In the second incident, a 23-year-old woman was found dead at her home. The deceased woman, identified as R Prathyusha, took the extreme step due to constant dowry harassment from her husband and in-laws. Prathyusha, who married M Dhanaraju in 2022, is survived by her baby boy. During the wedding, Dhanaraju had taken Rs 1.5 lakhs from Prathyusha’s family and had accepted it without any objection. After the marriage, the harassment for dowry had started. Prathyusha couldn’t bear the extreme torture and took the step. The police have registered a case, and the body has been sent for a postmortem.

Also read: Women in celebration mode

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more city and news updates.