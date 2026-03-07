GVMC Property Tax Revision Petitions In Vizag Under Review

Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation Commissioner or GVMC Ketan Garg has instructed the Zonal Commissioners to thoroughly examine the Property Tax Revision Petitions related to the Revenue Department and resolve them at the earliest. On Friday, March 6, he conducted a review meeting via a video conference with all Zonal Commissioners from the GVMC conference hall regarding the Revision Petitions (RP) of the Revenue Department.

Speaking on the occasion, the Commissioner directed officials to carefully examine and resolve all the revision petitions pending in different zones with the Revenue Department. In matters relating to property tax and vacant land tax assessments, officials were instructed to thoroughly verify the property plans, documents, and location details, and conduct proper inspection of the said properties.

The GVMC commissioner further directed that the applications submitted under the Property Tax Revision Petitions should be processed in accordance with government rules and in regard to the reduction of property tax, adjustments, and waiver of interest, wherever applicable.

The Commissioner also instructed the Zonal Commissioners that the petitions filed under RP should be taken up for consideration and processed only after the applicant has cleared the full property tax dues related to their properties.

Further, he directed the Zonal Commissioners to ensure continuous efforts for the collection of property tax, vacant land tax, water charges, and other related arrears pertaining to the financial year 2025–26 without delay.

