JCI celebrates International Women's Day in Visakhapatnam

The JCI Visakha Valley unit, in association with Stree Shakti, the women’s wing of Healthy Walkers’ Association, celebrated International Women’s Day with enthusiasm at Marripalem Vuda Layout park in Visakhapatnam on March 7.

According to L. Bhavya of JCI Visakha Valley unit, women in large numbers took part in the games and other activities like rangoli and debate contest, which were organised in the past four days to mark the occasion. Prizes were given away to the winners of the competitions.

While Alma Beracha, a multi-talented personality, attended the programme as the chief guest, R Naveena, motivational speaker, Hakalya of JCI, took part in the celebrations as a guest of honour.

E. Varalakshmi of Stree Shakti and others graced the occasion.

In another event, women took out a rally in Bheemunipatnam highlighting the rights of women.

Members of Bheemili Bar Association and police personnel took part in the rally which was organised under the aegis of Snigdha Foundation. The rally was taken out from Clock Tower to Light House.

Also read: GVMC Property Tax Revision Petitions In Vizag Under Review

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more city and news updates.