International Women’s Day in Visakhapatnam Marked by Awards

Felicitations, presentation of awards, rallies, cultural activities marked the celebrations of International Women’s Day in Visakhapatnam on March 8. At the main event held at the AU Convention Centre under the district administration, District Collector M N Harendhira Prasad urged women to prioritise health and education.

Observing that women has immense power, the Collector called for equal participation of women in all fields.

Listing the schemes being implemented by central and State governments for the welfare of women, he said that over 40 lakh women benefited from the Talliki Vandanam scheme. Bheemunipatnam MLA Ganta Srinivasa Rao called for creation of more opportunities for women.

Pointing out that DWACRA groups received global recognition, he said schemes such as ‘Talliki Vandanam’ and ‘Stree Shakti’ proved highly beneficial for women. Visakhapatnam North MLA Vishnu Kumar Raju said that the central and State governments were implementing many schemes for the well-being of women. He cautioned the women about the online frauds.

In recognition of the excellent performance, visually challenged cricketer P Karuna Kumari was felicitated by the guests.

Similarly, Joint Collector Gobbilla Vidyadhari and GCC MD Shobika were also felicitated and presented mementos. Special Deputy Collector Seshasailaja, District Cooperative Officer Praveena, Zoo Curator Mangamma, District Coordinator of Secretariats Usharani, GVMC Additional Commissioner Satyaveni, ICDS PD Ramalakshmi and other employees, who have shown talent in their respective fields, were presented awards. Later, the guests went round the stalls put up by women.

Mahila park to come up

Mayor Peela Srinivasa Rao has said that a mahila park will be developed on the GVMC premises.

Addressing the gathering at the International Women’s Day celebrations held at the GVMC main office in Visakhapatnam, the Mayor lauded the role of women in various fields.

Several women hold high positions in the GVMC and have been striving for development of the city.

Corooration Additional Commissioner Satyaveni and others spoke.

Women workers feted

M V Pranav Gopal, Chairman of VMRDA, felicitated the women working at Kailasagiri, Thotlakonda, Thenneti Park, Health Arena and VMRDA park on the occasion of International Women’s Day.

The day was also celebrated by various organisations in the city with great enthusiasm.

Also read: GVMC Property Tax Revision Petitions In Vizag Under Review

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more city and news updates.