Provide Drinking Water for Animals, Segregate Waste: GVMC

GVMC Additional Commissioner P Nallanayya urged residents to take initiative by providing drinking water for animals and birds in local parks and their own yards. He emphasised that these creatures endure significant suffering from the heat during the summer months in Visakhapatnam. On Sunday, he participated as the chief guest in the Happy Sunday programme and International Women’s Day celebrations organised at Shivaji Park in Shivaji Palem, Visakhapatnam, along with East Zone Zonal Commissioner K Shivaprasad and J V Ratnam, Founder Secretary of the Green Climate Team NGO.

Speaking on the occasion, Additional Commissioner Nallanayya conveyed his greetings and congratulations to everyone on the occasion of International Women’s Day as part of the Happy Sunday programme in Visakhapatnam. He appreciated the Green Climate Team NGO for hanging bundles of grains for sparrows on trees and placing water bowls for birds, stating that such activities are inspiring to everyone.

He further stated that animals and birds suffer from thirst during the summer season and requested citizens to keep water available for them in front of their homes. He also conducted an awareness programme urging residents to segregate household waste into four dustbins at the source. He emphasised that kitchen waste can be converted into compost and used to grow vegetables, leafy greens, and fruits on house terraces, thereby helping people lead a healthy life.

On this occasion, GVMC Zonal Commissioner Shivaprasad, Assistant Medical Officer B Prasad Rao, GVMC officials and staff, J V Ratnam, Founder Secretary of Green Climate Team NGO, RPs, O Krishnakumari, representative of Action Aid Karnataka Projects, Ambika, representative of Vanamali Citizen Groups, Dr Anupama, and a large number of women participated in the programme.

