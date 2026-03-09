NH-16 Vizag: 12 new lanes, flyovers proposed to ease traffic

With Vizag being set to become a metro city, the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) has proposed a plan to construct 12 new NH-16 lanes to facilitate the smooth flow of traffic and prevent congestion.

Building on these initiatives, on Sunday, March 8, officials from Indian Railways and representatives from the CII convened in Vijayawada to discuss the proposal for a new NH-16 and flyovers, presented by the Managing Director of the AP Metro Rail Corporation, during the meeting titled “Rail-led Development for AP.”During the meeting, N Ramakrishna Reddy, Managing Director of AP Metro Rail Corporation, shared that Vizag’s rail project will span across 76.70 km to meet the city’s long-term needs and ensure smoother transportation.

He also stated that a proposal was made for the addition of a four-lane flyover project along with the NH-16.

