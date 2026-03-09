Glaucoma Awareness Rally in Vizag by Sankar Eye Hospital

As a part of the week-long campaign to create awareness among the people about the causes and impact of glaucoma, which is being observed from March 8, a rally was organised by Sankar Eye Hospital in Visakhapatnam on March 9.

The rally was taken out from the main hospital at Naidutota to Vepagunta Junction and back, drawing attention to glaucoma—often called the silent thief of sight.

The rally was flagged off by A. Krishna Kumar, Managing Trustee of Sankar Foundation, and led by Dr T Raveendra, Director of CQI & Research and Head of the Glaucoma Department.

Doctors, employees, and students participated in the Glaucoma awareness rally in Visakhapatnam.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Raveendra said: ” Glaucoma is a group of eye conditions that can irreversibly damage the optic nerve, leading to vision loss and, in severe cases, blindness.” He underlined the need for early detection for effective management. Advances in diagnostic technologies, he noted, have significantly improved the accuracy and reliability of glaucoma identification, enabling timely intervention and better patient outcomes.

