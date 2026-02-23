Haleem in Vizag: Best places to try this Ramadan!

Haleem is not just a dish for Vizagites; it’s an emotion! Haleem is a slow-braised, fragrant dish, consisting of a mixture of succulent meat, lentils, pounded wheat, and smooth ghee. It is served with a generous garnish of crunchy fried onions and dry fruits. With Ramadan officially started, it’s time to hit the town for a fix of this indulgent dish. Here are some places to try out Haleem in Vizag and the price points!

Top Haleem places and the price points in Vizag!

1. Nawabi Haleem

Famous for its affordable pricing, the Nawabi Haleem counter is among the oldest Haleem spots in Vizag. Located in a tiny kiosk just opposite the Mecca Masjid in Jagadamba, you’ll find one of the best haleem dishes in Vizag.

Chicken Haleem: Rs 70 (Small), Rs 140 (Large)

Mutton Haleem: Rs 100 (Small), Rs 170 (Large)

Location: Mecca Masjid, Jagadamba

2. Zeeshan Haleem

Zeeshan is known for dishing out authentic Hyderabadi dishes, including aromatic biryani and flavourful mandis. With a special counter for both chicken and mutton haleems, this year the haleem counter also offers different kinds of sweets.

Chicken Haleem: Rs 170 (Small), Rs 270 (Large)

Mutton Haleem: Rs 250 (Small), Rs 400 (Large)

Other specials: Rabadi Malai, Gulab Jamun, and Kaddu ka Kheer: Rs 50, Rasmali Rs 60

Location: Jagadamba

3. Lazeez Pista Haleem

Another beloved haleem spot of the town, Lazeez Pista Haleem, is tucked into a cosy corner near the Dolphin Hotel. The haleem is rich in flavour and is served with a generous garnish. Before you take a bite, drizzle fresh lemon juice generously over the dish, and then savour the exquisite flavours of haleem!

Chicken Haleem: Rs 180

Mutton Haleem: Rs 200

Location: Beside the Dolphin Hotel, Jagadamba

4. Dil Se Hyderabadi Haleem

A favoured spot among foodies in Vizag, you’ll find a huge crowd here, where people are either eating the dish served warm or getting it packed for takeaway. While the crowd might seem intimidating, the quick service will make you forget about it in an instant! Started by the “Haleem Master” Sheikh Zuber, this spot is now serving seasonal special desserts.

Chicken Haleem: Rs 130 (Small), Rs 250 (Medium), Rs 450 (Family Pack)

Mutton Haleem: Rs 200 (Small), Rs 380 (Medium), Rs 680 (Family Pack)

Other specials: Mutton Marag Rs 400, Kaddu Kheer, Double ka Meeta, and Sheer Khurma Rs 50

Location: K A Paul Convention Centre, Ram Nagar

5. Charminar Pista House

For those residing on the other side of the city, Charminar Pista House is serving Hyderabadi-style haleem with quick service. The haleem is cooked to perfection and is served with just the right amount of fried onions and dry fruits.

Chicken Haleem: Rs 150 (Small), Rs 240 (Medium), Rs 400 (Large), and Rs 700 (Jumbo)

Mutton Haleem: Rs 200 (Small), Rs 350 (Medium), Rs 650 (Large), and Rs 1000 (Jumbo)

Location: Midhilapuri Colony, Opposite McDonald’s, Madhurawada

6. Madina Haleem Point

Madina Haleem point near Jagadamba Junction offers special chicken, mutton, and mutton nalli haleem. After sampling the mouthwatering haleem, clean your palate with their refreshing desserts!

Chicken Haleem: Rs 120 (Small), Rs 170 (Special), Rs 250 (Big)

Mutton Haleem: Rs 200 (Small), Rs 250 (Special), Rs 380 (Big)

Other specials: Double ka Meeta Rs 60, Kaddu Kheer Rs 70, Mutton Nalli Haleem Rs 320

Location: Jagadamba Junction, Masjid, Madina Haleem point, Vizag

During the Ramadan season, enjoy the exquisite Haleem served at these venues in Vizag! Enjoy this special dish while it’s available. Let us know in the comments below which of these places you’ll be visiting!

