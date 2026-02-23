Light Dark
More...

    Now Reading: Accused in Arilova murder case nabbed

    1
    • 01

      Accused in Arilova murder case nabbed

    Light Dark

    Accused in Arilova murder case nabbed

    Team Yo! VizagVisakhapatnamNews/City Updates22 hours ago

    Arilova murder case cracked, accused arrested

    The police have cracked the woman’s murder case registered at the Arilova station recently by nabbing the accused.

    On February 11, Lakshmi, a resident of Kanakadurga Nagar, was found murdered at home when her husband, a GVMC employee, returned from office. Eight tolas of gold and Rs 5 lakh in cash were missing.

    The Arilova police, who launched an investigation, traced the accused, identified as Siva of Bobbili, and took him into custody on February 22, at Visakhapatnam railway station.

    According to DCP K Latha Madhuri, who gave details of the case to the media in the city on February 23, cash and gold articles were recovered from the accused.

    The mobile phone and the motorbike he used during the crime were seized.

    Also read: Vizag iron ore hub gives major boost to AP

    Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more city and news updates.

    This article is written by Senior Journalist Lakkoju Nagesh Babu

    Related Posts

    Previous Post

    Next Post

    Loading Next Post...
    Search
    Popular Now
    Show More
    Scroll to Top
    Loading

    Signing-in 3 seconds...

    Signing-up 3 seconds...