Arilova murder case cracked, accused arrested

The police have cracked the woman’s murder case registered at the Arilova station recently by nabbing the accused.

On February 11, Lakshmi, a resident of Kanakadurga Nagar, was found murdered at home when her husband, a GVMC employee, returned from office. Eight tolas of gold and Rs 5 lakh in cash were missing.

The Arilova police, who launched an investigation, traced the accused, identified as Siva of Bobbili, and took him into custody on February 22, at Visakhapatnam railway station.

According to DCP K Latha Madhuri, who gave details of the case to the media in the city on February 23, cash and gold articles were recovered from the accused.

The mobile phone and the motorbike he used during the crime were seized.

Also read: Vizag iron ore hub gives major boost to AP

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more city and news updates.