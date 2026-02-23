The Gangavaram Port in Vizag is set to feature a significant iron ore blending facility, accompanied by a Special Economic Zone (SEZ), which will provide a substantial economic boost to the state of Andhra Pradesh. The Adani Group has entered into a Memorandum of Understanding with Brazil’s Vale Group and NMDC to explore possible collaborative opportunities.

This new iron ore facility project in Vizag will bring in new investments and job opportunities, and increased industrial engagement. The agreement includes the development of both the iron ore bending facility and the SEZ. The implementation of the facility will strengthen Andhra Pradesh’s standing as a key logistics and export centre for the steel and mining industry.

The collaboration between the three giants strikes a balance as NMDC is India’s leading iron ore production firm, whereas Brazil’s Vale Group will open doors for international business and provide access to the international market. The Adani Ports will build infrastructure and provide the manpower needed for the smooth operation of the facility. This move could also place Vizag as the centre of India-Brazil trade corridor expansion.

The SEZ’s will invite other major firms to set up their facilities and plants in Vizag due to the tax benefits, drawing in more investments and job opportunities.

Also read: VPA creates a new record

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more city and news updates.