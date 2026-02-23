Praja Darbar in Visakhapatnam by VMRDA resolves public issues

Taking a cue from State IT and HRD Minister Nara Lokesh, who has been holding the praja darbar to address public grievances, VMRDA Chairman M V Pranav Gopal has initiated a similar exercise in Visakhapatnam and has been successful in finding a solution to several public issues.

Launched in October 2025 by the VMRDA in Visakhapatnam, the Praja Darbar has proved to be the right platform for redressing the grievances of the people.

Initiated to provide a platform for the public to voice issues like layouts, roads and parks, the Praja Darbar ensures speedy handling of complaints.

“The majority of the complaints brought to our notice through Praja Darbar have been resolved,” says Pranav Gopal.

Petitions that are received at Praja Darbar are primarily related to urban development and planning issues like land use, zoning changes, or master plan matters, matters involving property titles, layouts, or approvals, and infrastructure concerns like roads and drainage.

“Complaints should be resolved within a stipulated time frame without making citizens do frequent office visits,” says VMRDA Commissioner Tej Bharath, IAS, during a meeting with officials.

With the citizens being allowed direct interaction with the authorities concerned, the programme is getting an overwhelming response from the public.

Also read: ‘Trishul’ to dot Kailasagiri soon

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more city and news updates.