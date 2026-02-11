Kailasagiri Trishul to enhance Vizag tourism appeal

With the government focusing more on tourism development in Visakhapatnam, the VMRDA, in line with state policies, has initiated a range of measures to attract a larger number of tourists to the city.

Among the projects the VMRDA planned, ‘Trishul’ is one, and work on it is progressing at a brisk pace.

As part of the initiative, a trishul (trident) and a damarukam (hand drum) will be displayed on the picturesque Kailasagiri, a tourist spot in the city.

The two structures, of 32 and 15 feet, respectively, will be installed on the hilltop.

Crafted from fiber-reinforced plastic, these two attractions are poised to draw larger crowds to one of the City of Destiny’s favourite tourist spots.

Designed to enrich the city’s spiritual landscape, the project is being taken up with a budget of Rs 1.55 crore.

“The Trishul project is intended to add a distinctive spiritual landmark to Kailasagiri and further strengthen its appeal as a major tourist destination,” said VMRDA Chairperson M V Pranav Gopal.

Featuring built-in LED illumination, the trishul and damarukam, once opened to the public, are expected to become a prominent attraction at the hilltop. “The structures are being positioned to ensure maximum visibility and visual impact across the city,” said VMRDA Commissioner N Tej Bharath, IAS.

Also read: Visakha Metro Rail project gets Centre’s nod

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more city and news updates.