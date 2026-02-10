Visakha Metro Rail project gets Centre’s approval

The prestigious Visakha Metro Rail project has received the Central government’s approval.

According to reports, this was informed to Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu by Union Minister for Urban Affairs Manohar Lal Khattar. The Chief Minister, who was in Delhi, had a meeting with the Union Minister on 10 February.

Chandrababu Naidu left for Delhi to pursue various state projects.

Hailing the Centre’s nod for the dream project, VMRDA Chairman M.V. Pranav Gopal has said the Visakha Metro Rail will change the face of Visakhapatnam.

In a statement on 10 February, Pranav Gopal said the coalition government was leaving no stone unturned to steer Visakhapatnam on the path of progress. Once completed, the project would make Visakhapatnam one of the biggest cities in the world, he opined.

The VMRDA Chairman thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu, and IT and HRD Minister Nara Lokesh on behalf of the people of Visakhapatnam for their support of the development of Visakhapatnam.

