Science Day: Vizag Children’s Club plans month-long events

The Vizag Children’s Club (VCC) has planned month-long activities in the name of Science Fest to mark Science Day, which falls on 28 February.

As a part of the festival, various programmes were organised at the Savitri Bhai Phule CLC Centre, Vadlapudi, on 10 February.

Vizag Children Club Coordinator P. Satish Reddy coordinated the event, while VCC conveners G. Apparao and Pushpa and members participated in it. Along with the students, the local people also watched the programmes which include a walk on burning coal and a magic show campaigning against superstitions.

Similar events were organised earlier at Gajuwaka Appanna Colony, Marikavalasa, Sharda Nagar, Vambe Colony, Kommadi, Amaravati Nagar, Swayamkrushi Nagar, and the Madhurwada area.

According to the VCC, the science festivities will continue in various places in the district throughout the month of February.

The objective of conducting the programmes is to drive away superstitions by developing scientific temper among children, according to the organisers.

