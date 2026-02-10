Visakhapatnam Police Arrest Fake DSP in Job Fraud Case

A 26-year-old youth posing as a Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) was arrested by the Visakhapatnam police for cheating people by promising jobs in the police department and extracting large sums of money.

The accused was identified as Ch Lochan Kumar, a resident of the city. Investigations revealed that Kumar was jobless for many years and had been cheating people across Visakhapatnam for the past six years, under the pretence of police recruitment. He was accused of cheating, extortion, and job fraud, with a total of five cases registered under the Fourth Town, the airport, and the Malkapuram police station limits.

The reports also indicate that Lochan falsely claimed that he achieved a rank in the APPSC Group I examinations and was appointed as a Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP). The accused also had published his false publicity in the newspapers.

According to the Fourth Town Police Inspector, the accused posed as the DSP of the APSP 6th Battalion, Mangalagiri, and collected more than Rs 10 lakhs from a woman aspirant. When the woman realised that she was being deceived, she demanded that he return the amount, but he gave only Rs 5 lakh.

The police have warned that unemployed youth should be cautious of fraudulent job offers made by scammers. If anyone comes across such individuals, the police urge the citizen to report them by dialling 7995095799.

