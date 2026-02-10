Visakhapatnam woman ends her life over harassment by husband

A 29-year-old woman from Visakhapatnam allegedly ended her life on the night of Sunday (February 8, 2026) following mental and physical harassment by her husband. The deceased was identified as Vemulapudi Jaya, who resided in the Gullapalem neighbourhood near the local fish market, according to the Malkapuram police.

The incident took place between 11 PM and 11:30 PM, according to police reports from the Malkapuram Station. The reports state that Jaya had locked herself in her bedroom after a fight with her husband, Pattalu, and had taken the extreme step. Jaya’s father, Kanakaraju, rushed home after receiving the news at around 1:30 AM.

The police stated that Jaya’s husband works as a painter and was reportedly an alcoholic.

The family members informed the Visakhapatnam police that he would come home intoxicated and pick fights with the woman, questioning her character and fidelity.

Police suspect a ‘petty fight’ occurred earlier that night, charged by his drunken state and harassment, which led Jaya to take the extreme step. The couple have two children- a 5-year-old daughter and a 3-year-old son, the police state.

The Malkapuram Police have filed a case after the victim’s father lodged a formal complaint, and the accused has been arrested.

