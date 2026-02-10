Public Grievance Redressal System in Visakhapatnam receives 105 complaints

In the Public Grievance Redressal System (PGRS) program, City Police Commissioner Shankhabrata Bhagchi, IPS, was present in his office, and city sub-division ACPs, police station inspectors, and SSIs participated via video conference to receive complaints.

A hundred and five complainants were registered in the Public Grievance Redressal System (PGRS) program held on Monday, February 9, and submitted their problems to the Police Commissioner through reports. The CP will examine the complaints and personally speak with the complainants to determine their issues. They will then contact the relevant police officers through a video conference to address the problem and take appropriate legal action. The CP will provide instructions to resolve the complainants’ problems quickly.

The complaints filed by the complainants in the Public Grievance Redressal Platform (PGRS) program include family disputes, land disputes, husband-wife disputes, fraud, and civil cases.

