Visakhapatnam GSDP Tops Andhra Pradesh Rankings in 2025-26

Visakhapatnam district stands first in Andhra Pradesh with regard to Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP) and per capita income (PCI).

The State government released the GSDP and PCI details for the year 2025-26 at a meeting of Ministers and Secretaries held at the Secretariat in Amaravati on 9 February.

The GSDP of Visakhapatnam for the financial year has been estimated at Rs. 1,60,771, while the PCI is expected to be Rs. 6,58,091.

Krishna district, with an estimated Rs. 1,05,173, gets the second place and stands third in PCI with Rs. 3,91,390.

In other news, the Andhra Pradesh government has announced ranks for the constituencies in the State based on their performance. The Gajuwaka constituency in Visakhapatnam, being represented by TDP State president Palla Srinivasa Rao, has got the second rank for its good show. Read more about this here: Gajuwaka gets second rank in performance

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more city and news updates.