Gajuwaka, Visakhapatnam performance rank: Second Best in Andhra Pradesh

The Andhra Pradesh government has announced ranks for the constituencies in the State based on their performance. Several factors have been taken into consideration while preparing the list, according to the government.

The Gajuwaka constituency in Visakhapatnam, being represented by TDP State president Palla Srinivasa Rao, has got the second rank for its good show. The Gajuwaka constituency in Visakhapatnam scored 92 out 100.

With 93 out of 100, the Vijayawada west constituency in NTR district stands first.

The Visakhapatnam West got 8th rank with 91 out of 100.

The Hindupur constituency, being represented by actor Balakrishna, has been ranked 5 with the score of 91.

With the same score of 91, the Pithapuram constituency, represented by Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan has secured 10th rank.

