Visakhapatnam Steel Plant back on track, says Naidu

The Visakhapatnam Steel Plant is back on track and has started earning profits, according to Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu.

The Chief Minister, who chaired the meeting of ministers and secretaries held at the Secretariat in Amaravati on 9 February, said the support extended by the Central and State governments helped the steel plant tide over the crisis. “Collective effort always pays off,” he said.

Focusing on various issues at the meeting, he said, “The government is preparing plans to improve the living standards of the people, and the responsibility of implementing them with commitment at the ground level rests with the administrative machinery.”

The meeting also discussed the use of AI tools and other technologies in governance as part of real-time governance.

The Chief Minister gave directions on skill development, the implementation of the ‘One Family—One Entrepreneur’ policy, ease of doing business, and the law and order situation in the State.

The Chief Minister said, “We must review various schemes undertaken by the government on a monthly basis and assess the work at the ground level. We are holding Cabinet meetings twice every month and approving projects through the State Investment Promotion Board (SIPB). At the district level, collectors and in-charge ministers should also ensure that the work progresses at the same pace. We must assess the programmes undertaken in the state in the past 19 months, including the use of technology and AI applications. We are reviewing the government’s schemes and the progress of the works every three months. This continuous assessment gives us clarity on the extent to which we have achieved our set targets,” he said.

Chandrababu Naidu listed the achievements made under various programmes.

District Collectors and Superintendents of Police attended the meeting virtually.

