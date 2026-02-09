On Saturday, February 7, environmental advocate and activist Satyanarayana Bolisetty said that industrial profits amounting to a few hundred crores could potentially result in losses running into lakhs of crores. Speaking to the media, he noted that marine ecosystems and related economic activities may be affected and emphasised the importance of assessing environmental impacts alongside development initiatives.

In his statement to the media, he discussed with the high court the importance of appointing independent experts to assess and quantify the extent of coastal damage. He even appealed to the citizens of Andhra Pradesh, asking them to stand united and take a stand against the toxic condition of the coastline stretch from Kakinada to Srikakulam. He emphasised the loss of marine biodiversity and ecological services worth lakhs of crores just for the sake of generating a few hundred crores from corporations.

He has filed a public interest litigation with the High Court for this cause. He noted that the upcoming industrial model is economically and ecologically bankrupt, as it was causing irreversible environmental damage for temporary short-term gains.

He presented factual reports detailing the adverse effects of pollution, noting that in villages like Tadi in Anakapalli, the situation has become alarmingly severe, with a cancer patient found in nearly every household. He emphasised that this tragic situation has been recognised by both the deputy chief minister and the minister of environment, Pawan Kalyan. He further questioned as to why the officers responsible for the lack of reduction in sewage discharge are not penalised or dismissed from their service. He stated that there has been no reduction in sewage discharge since 2020 and that the government has allowed the discharge of 200 million litres of untreated sewage into the sea every single day, which has resulted in increased miscarriages, contaminated groundwater, and chronic skin diseases.

