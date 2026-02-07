Gajuwaka Robbery Accused Arrested With Gold, Silver in Vizag

The Gajawaka police in Vizag have arrested the person who made a series of robberies in the areas of Gajuwaka, Malkapuram and Arilova.

According to City Police Commissioner Shanka Brata Bagchi, who gave the details to the media on 7 February, the accused, Atchi Mahesh Reddy, 27, a software engineer, had started indulging in robberies to lead a luxurious life.

Wanted in 26 robbery cases in the city, he had also served a jail term in Rajamahendravaram. As many as 32 cases were registered against him in Rajamahendravaram and Kakinada.

Using the latest technology and CCTV footage, the Vizag police arrested him in Gajuwaka on February 7. About 690 grams gold, 3 kg silver and a car, all worth Rs. 15.63 lakh, were seized from him.

Also read: National Speech Championship Winner From Vizag Shines Again

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more city and news updates.