The weekend is here, and it is finally time to unwind and relax! Many people seize this time to tackle pending tasks, revamp their space, or indulge in staying in bed all night, binge-watching the latest OTT releases. There is nothing more refreshing than visiting new places and discovering natural beauty all around. If you are a travel bug who loves exploring places near and around Visakhapatnam, then this article is for you. Here are 5 places to visit near and around Visakhapatnam that you can explore this weekend, for a fun-filled, adventurous trip!

5 Places to visit near and around Visakhapatnam this weekend!

1. Gandikota

Popularly known as the “Grand Canyon of India,” Gandikota is a village located in the Kadapa district of Andhra Pradesh. Located on the banks of the river Pennar, Gandikota houses a stone fort, that is situated on the top hill. From the fort’s summit, travellers can enjoy a mesmerising view of the green forests and valleys. This is a must-visit for those who love learning about the history on Andhra Pradesh!

Located at just 360 kilometers away from Visakhapatnam, Vijayawada is the second largest city in Andhra Pradesh. The city is rich in culture, natural beauty, and heritage. Starting from intricately designed temples to modern attractions, the city offers a complete travel experience for any kind of traveller. Some places that are worth visiting including the Undavalli Caves, Prakasam Barrage, Kondapalli Fort, and Hazratbal Mosque.

3. Kurnool

Often referred to known as “The Gateway of Rayalaseema”, Kurnool is a city where one can witness the grandiose of the past and the striking appeal of modern structures at the same time. While in Kurnool, travellers can explore the famous Konda Reddy Fort, Kurnool Museum, Rollapadu Wildlife Sanctuary, Srisiailam Temple, and Oravakallu Rock Garden.

4. Nallamala Hills

Trek lovers, this one is for you! The Nallamala Hills are an ancient mountain range in the Eastern Ghats of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. Surrounded with the breathtaking backdrops and lush green surroundings, it has become a hotspot for nature lovers and photography enthusiasts. Home to several endangered species of flora and wildlife, the hills are a perfect for travellers who love to explore places on foot.

5. Vizianagaram Fort

Vizianagaram Fort, built in the 18th century by the Vizianagaram royal family, reflects a striking blend of Indian and European architecture. Once the administrative centre of the region, it houses palaces, temples, and towers, and today stands as a living heritage landmark in Andhra Pradesh.

With these places to explore near and around Visakhapatnam, make the most of your weekend! So, what are you waiting for? Gather your tribe, pack your bags, and venture into discovering these exciting places now!

