Water aerodromes proposed in Rushikonda to boost tourism

Rushikonda in Visakhapatnam is one among the 10 locations proposed for setting up water aerodromes.

To give a fillip to the tourism sector in the state, the Andhra Pradesh government has sent proposals to the Centre for developing water aerodromes in Araku, Gandikoa, Kakinada, Konaseema, Lambasingi, Narasapur, Prakasam Barrage, Rushikonda, Srisailam, and Tirupati to improve connectivity through seaplanes. This was announced by the Union Minister in the Rajya Sabha.

To promote tourism and improve connectivity through seaplanes, the Central government has simplified regulations to allow non-scheduled entities to operate seaplane services.

A streamlined certification process has been introduced, revising regulations to promote seaplane operations.

Waterdromes serve as landing and takeoff points for seaplanes.

Besides Andhra Pradesh, water aerodromes have been proposed by the Centre in Andaman and Nicobar, Lakshadweep, Goa, Assam, and Himachal Pradesh to enhance regional connectivity and promote tourism.

It may be recalled here that a trial run of a seaplane was successfully conducted from Prakasam Barrage to Srisailam in November 2024, and later, Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu and Union Civil Aviation Minister K. Rammohan Naidu travelled from Prakasam Barrage to Srisailam by a seaplane.

Also read: Crafts Council of Andhra Pradesh brings ‘Vasantham’ to Vizag

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more Vizag news updates.