The first week of December is set to release some of the most anticipated titles. These OTT releases will keep your eyes glued to the screen. The last month of the year, December, is all set for an entertaining and exciting start, with new OTT releases with a diverse range of genres to choose from. Here is the list of OTT releases lined up for this week:​

Top OTT releases to add to your watchlist this week!

1. Bad Guys 2

A group of notorious mischief-makers retires from their life as “bad guys” and sets out to mark a new beginning by trying to get jobs, which is quite difficult given their reputation. Mr Snake, Mr Shark, Mr Piranha, Mr Tarantula, and Mr Fox, who is the leader of the gang, are pulled out of their retirement by the Bad Girls, who are also involved in committing notorious crimes. This time, they are working together to commit a high-profile heist.

​Streaming Now

OTT Platform: JioHotstar

2. Troll 2

The quiet and peaceful city of Trondheim is threatened after ancient creatures hidden in the deep, dense mountain forests of Norway awaken. 2 trolls cause havoc after they break loose in the city. The military, along with a team of scientists, are called to understand and tackle these trolls.

Streaming Now

OTT Platform: Netflix

3. Thamma

This Ayushmann Khurranna starrer tells the story of a journalist and a mythological being from the Betaal community. The story begins with the journalist on a mission in the forest, where he is captured by the Betall tribe, headed by the blood-thirsty leader, played by Nawazuddin Siddiqui. The female Betal falls for the journalist and is on a mission to protect him.

Streaming from: 2nd December

OTT Platform: Netflix

4. My Secret Santa

A single mom is desperate for a job after losing her job right before Christmas. She struggles to make ends meet, let alone purchasing the snow skiing course her daughter was really looking forward to. She fakes being a Santa by turning herself into a rosy-faced, well-rounded old man with prosthetics and a fake beard to get a job as Santa at a ski resort and falls for a handsome manager there while still keeping her real identity a secret. ​

Streaming from: 3rd December

OTT Platform: Netflix

5. Oh. What. Fun

A perfectionist, meticulous mother who handles the entire festive arrangement to give her family the perfect Christmas gets accidentally left behind by her husband and grown-up children. She takes matters into her own hands and plans a cross-country vacation where she does not have to worry about planning, cooking, cleaning and organising.

​Streaming from: 3rd December

OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video

6. Jay Kelly

A renowned star, Jay Kelly, gets a call of awakening after the death of his close friend, who was also an actor. He realises that he is completely disconnected from the real people and the real world around him, including his dedicated employees who have worked for him for years. He tries to reconnect with his elder daughter, who refuses to do so due to his neglecting her in her childhood. She recalls an incident of him walking out while she tried sharing her feelings, and how painful it was for her to watch him play a loving dad while he was absent from her life.

Streaming from: 5th December

OTT Platform: Netflix

7. Stephen

A serial killer surrenders to the police, taking responsibility for the disappearance of nine missing girls. A psychiatrist who is assigned the case reckons whether he has gone insane and feels guilty while questioning whether he is a victim too. This psychological mystery thriller is focused on “why-dunnit”.

​Streaming from: 5th December

OTT Platform: Netflix

8. Kuttram Purindhavan: The Guilty One

A pharmacist at the verge of retirement is in desperate need of money as his son requires an urgent neurological surgery, and no one is loaning him the money due to his fast-approaching retirement. On a fateful night, he agrees to examine a wounded child after being requested by the father. Days later, the young girl goes missing, and the pharmacist knows something and is guilty of it.

​Streaming from: 5th December

OTT Platform: Sony LIV

9. The Great Pre-Wedding Show

The story showcases a newly engaged couple hiring a photographer for their pre-wedding photoshoot. The couple have the best photoshoot in their entire village and district. The twist in the story is when the photographer loses the memory card containing the couple’s shoot. Drama unfolds after that as the photographer is unable to admit to his mistake.

Streaming from: 5th December

OTT Platform: ZEE5

10. Dies Irae

A rich, affluent American Indian architect, Rohan, lives a luxurious life in Kerala. He learns about a girl from his past who committed suicide and goes to attend her funeral. A strange incident occurred after that, convincing him that the girl, Kani’s spirit, is punishing him for ghosting her. But a much more harrowing past awaits him after he learns of Kanis’s obsessive stalker, Manu.

​Streaming from: 5th December

OTT Platform: JioHotstar

This week’s OTT releases offer a wide range of options, including festive choices to set the mood for Christmas, horror and crime thrillers, and romcoms. So, start pick your favourites from the list and start streaming them this week!