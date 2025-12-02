Best Food in Vizag: Top Dishes We Loved in November 2025

The month of festivity is officially here. The first of December has begun with a moody sky, chilly winds, and a pleasant look. While the month has already started, let’s take a look at November. The month was filled with sunny mornings and cold evenings, with the sky darkening in quick transition. This reflected our taste buds, where we craved cool desserts and drinks during the day while ordering warm comfort food at night. Here are some of our favourite dishes we ate at restaurants in November, all loaded with flavour and easily ranking among the best food in Vizag.

Best food from restaurants in Vizag , we went back for seconds in November 2025!

1. Tangdi Chicken Kebab and Classic Fried Fish

If you’re looking for a chicken kebab dish that has the right amount of spice and creamy flavour, this is your best bet. Served with a tangy mint chutney, spiced onions, and a slice of lemon, the Tangi Chicken kebab is juicy and bursting with flavour.

The Classic Fried Fish is a crisp delight. The fish is deep-fried in a batter and served with a creamy mayonnaise dip. This dish is one of the most ordered at the restaurant and is a must-try for visitors.

Location: Barkaas Arabic Restaurant

2. Swiss Chocolate Cone and Lady in Red Sundae

Craving for something sweet at any time of the day is very common. This month, we have found ourselves ordering the Swiss Chocolate flavour from Jack Frost. Think a chocolatey taste with a hint of butterscotch at the same time. Paired with the in-house crispy cones, this was a celebration from start to end.

In contrast to the dark and fudge flavour, the Lady in the Red sundae is the stark opposite. The bottom of the sundae has red jelly cubes and pineapple cubes, and is served with generous scoops of strawberry ice cream and a cherry.

Location: Jack Frost

3. Double Cheese Sandwich

For those who love to skip breakfast, try out this sandwich from Sweet India! Made with soft, fresh bread, filled with a variety of vegetables and topped generously with cheese. It is incredibly filling and satisfying.

Location: Sweet India

4. Puri

One of the comfort choices of tiffins, you can never go wrong with having a plate of puffy hot puris. Vaisakhi Restaurant at Hotel Daspalla offers a variety of authentic and high-quality vegetarian dishes. The hot puris arrive at your table with a variety of chutneys to dip and eat with.

Location: Vaisakhi @ Hotel Daspalla

5. Italian Hot Chocolate

Since the sweater weather is upon us, it is mandatory to have one hot chocolate on the list. The Italian Hot Chocolate was decadent, full of the cocoa flavour, and best consumed when warm. This drink is perfect for the toasty weather we have in Vizag and easily deserves a spot among the best food in Vizag to try this season.

Location: Pastry, Coffee, and Conversation

Starting from stuffed sandwiches to chilled desserts, November 2025 gave us some of the most mouthwatering food from the restaurants in Vizag. Here’s to discovering more delicious plates and dishes in the months ahead!

Disclaimer: The views expressed in this article are solely those of the author and not Yo! Vizag.

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more food and drink recommendations.