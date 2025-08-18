If you’re in Vizag, chances are, you’re probably Googling ‘hot chocolate near me.’ The weather here has always been unpredictable. But now, after weeks of hot summer mornings and warm evenings, we are finally experiencing a cool shower of rain and cooler evenings! During such chilly weather, there is always a craving for something warm and something sweet. So, why not have the best of both? Hot chocolate is the perfect solution, with both the sweetness of cocoa and the warmth of milk. Often served with generous amounts of whipped cream and topped with sprinkles and sometimes marshmallows, this drink has captivated people of all ages. If you are also like us and are busy googling ‘hot chocolate near me’, here are the 6 best places in Vizag to have it!

1. Brew N Cue

Brew N Cue is one of the most Instagrammable cafes in Vizag. Known for their extensive breakfast menu and the first Cheese wheel pasta in Vizag, this place has three offerings of the drink: Normal, Belgian and White Hot Chocolate. Served with a dash of chocolate syrup and marshmallows, these drinks are priced at an affordable rate.

Location: Daspalla Hills

2. Latte Cafe & Kitchen

You can’t go wrong with hot chocolate at Latte Cafe & Kitchen. Although there is only one variety of hot chocolate available, the quality, taste, and consistency is perfect. Pair this indulgent drink with their creamy Tiramisu dessert for a rich burst of coffee and chocolate in your mouth!

Location: MVP Colony

3. Glutton’s Garage

Glutton’s Garage is famous for their fusion food and seasonal menu which includes the usage of fruits and exotic ingredients. The hot chocolate in Glutton’s Garage is simple – it is rich with cocoa and is served with some marshmallows. If you don’t like to be complicate hot chocolate, Glutton’s Garage does it basic and best.

Location: Panduragapuram

4. Bake My Wish

Bake My Wish is one of the city’s favorite bakeries. You can find everything sweet here, starting from custom fondant cakes to international desserts like the Bomboloni. There are two types available at this place: the classic and the Belgian hot chocolate. Bake My Wish is perfect for an indulgent treat, as the quantity is high, and the pricing is pocket-friendly!

Location: Lawsons Bay

5. Uncle Peter’s Pancakes

While this newly opened place is famous for their soft and gooey pancakes and crunchy waffles, don’t sleep on their hot chocolate offerings! This is the place to head over to if you want some options. They serve Belgian, Strawberry, Hazelnut, Marshmallow, Rich, and White Hot Chocolate. Pick one or all of them for a chocolatey feast!

Location: Asilmetta

6. Red Velvet

Red Velvet is the stop for all baked goods like pastries, bread, and cakes. This place has two types of hot chocolate, Rich Swiss and Bullseye. You can pair your drink with their melting brownie or sizzling hot brownie to enjoy best of both desserts!

Locations: Marripalem, MVP Colony, Dwaraka Nagar, and Madhurwada

Hot chocolate is a perfect drink during the monsoon, as it is decadent in cocoa flavour and is served warm! So, the next time you find yourself searching for ‘hot chocolate near me’, use this article and visit these best places in Vizag!

