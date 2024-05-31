Tiramisu is a complex dessert that is as difficult to make as it is delicious to eat. Looking for a well-made Tiramisu in Vizag is like looking for a needle in a haystack. But, you don’t have to worry anymore, because we’ve curated and ranked a list of places that offer delicious and rich Tiramisu in Vizag:

1. Gypsy Cafe



Hands down, Gypse Cafe is the best place you can visit to satisfy your Tiramisu cravings. Having been the locals’ favourite for quite some time now, Gypsy has earned a reputation for absolutely nailing the Tiramisu game!

Address: Firing Range Rd, Yendada

Timings: 11:00 am – 10:30 pm

2. Flying Spaghetti Monster



This age-old Italian restaurant, located in the heart of Siripuram, has been Vizagites’ go-to destination for all things Italian. Although they are known for their iconic Chocolate Bomb, their Pavlas Tiramisu is no less! With delicious layers of espresso-dipped sponge fingers, sweet cream cheese, and cocoa, FSM’s Tiramisu stands to be among the best that’s available in Vizag.

Address: G2 Sai Dakshita Complex G2 Waltair Main Road, Club main Gate, Waltair Uplands

Timings: 11:00 am – 11:00 pm

3. Fresh Choice Patisserie



Their lip-smacking Tiramisu jar is every regular’s favourite. The multiple layers of espresso-dipped biscuits, mascarpone cheese, and cocoa are packed into a mini-jar. This Tiramisu jar becomes the perfect accompaniment for Fresh Choice’s delicious cup of Joe!

Address: 10-50-22/1 Waltair Main Road Beside Raymond’s Showroom, Siripuram Junction

Timings: 10:00 am – 10:00 pm

4. Baker’s Castle



This iconic bakery that has been serving baked goodness since time immemorial has one of the best Tiramisu in Vizag. Whether for an extravagant celebration or as a dessert that will last you days, Baker’s Castle’s Tiramisu would be the ideal option.

Address: Plot no. 1, Siripuram Towers, 10, opp. HSBC Call Center, Siripuram

Timings: 9:30 am – 10:00 pm

5. Pastry Coffee N Conversation



Their mini servings of delectable Tiramisu are a must-try in Vizag. Paired with the fresh brews of coffee served in PCC, it becomes a perfect evening snack for coffee lovers in Vizag!

Address: Shop 21, Siripuram Cir, Dutt Island, Ram Nagar

Timings: 11:00 am – 10:00 pm

Whether you check off this list first to last, or the other way around, all of them have one thing in common: really yummy tiramisu. Make sure to explore these places the next time you’re craving some finger-licking Tiramisu. Rest assured, these are the best that Vizag has to offer!

