Focussing on traffic control to curb accidents in the city, the Visakhapatnam City Police launched a new initiative on Friday. As a part of it, volunteers will control traffic in Vizag.

In coordination with the Visakha Chamber of Commerce, the Commissioner of Police, A Ravi Shankar, appointed volunteers for the purpose and launched a traffic outpost at the Old Gajuwaka Circle, where a traffic management programme was conducted. The volunteers would manage and control traffic between the stretch of Sri Nagar and Sheela Nagar, and the programme was attended by senior police officials in Vizag.

Cordon and search operation

The city police, under the supervision of Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), Lakshminarayana, conducted a cordon and search operation at Vambay Colony in Madhurawada on Friday. The police formed into three teams, thoroughly checked the entire colony and seized 25 vehicles. In view of the counting of votes on 4 June, such an operation is being conducted daily in the PM Palem police station limits.

According to the police, Mallayyapalem, Yendada, Marikavalasa, RH Colony and Vambay Colony have been identified as sensitive areas and prohibitory orders under Section 144 will be in force for three days from 3 June. The sale of liquor has been banned for all three days till June 5.

This article is written by Senior Journalist Lakkoju Nagesh Babu.