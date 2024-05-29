Even as arrangements are in place for the counting of votes in the seven Assembly segments and one Lok Sabha constituency in Visakhapatnam district on 4 June along with other constituencies in the State, the city police are fully geared up for the exercise. The police have already launched cordon and search operations in several areas of the city and seized vehicles and liquor bottles. They initiated several measures to ensure that law and order is under control on the counting day. The police also counselled suspected rowdy sheeters and warned them of severe action if they indulged in unlawful activities. According to Director-General of Police (DGP), Harish Gupta, there will be a ban on the sale of liquor for three days from 3 June in Vizag.

The DGP has directed the police personnel in the districts of Andhra Pradesh, including Vizag, to ensure the strict implementation of the ban on liquor for the three days. He has also directed the staff to tighten security at counting centres. “All hotel rooms should be thoroughly checked to curb unruly incidents before and after the counting process.”

Giving details of the arrangements made for the counting of votes, District Collector, A Mallikharjuna, has said that EVM and postal votes will be counted on separate tables. After the completion of postal votes, the counting of Electronic Voting Machine (EVM) votes will be taken up, according to the Collector.

Counting agents should give their details before 31 May, and mobile handsets and other devices will not be allowed inside the counting centres.

The Collector has further said that agents should be present by 7:00 am at the centres and they will not be allowed to leave the hall in the middle.

Read also- Vizag police draw flak for ‘wheel lock’ drive

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more city and news updates.

This article is written by Senior Journalist Lakkoju Nagesh Babu.