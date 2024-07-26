Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has announced an immediate aid of Rs 3,000 each to the flood-hit farmers in Andhra Pradesh. Making this announcement in the State Legislative Assembly on 26 July 2024, the Chief Minister promised all help to the farmers who have been affected by the rains in the State for the past 10 days.

Chandrababu Naidu directed the Ministers to visit the rain-hit areas in their districts and assure farmers of all help from the government. He directed them to hand over the amount announced by the government to the affected families. The Chief Minister directed the officials to assess the crop damage and prepare reports.

The Chief Minister further said the flood-hit farmers in Andhra Pradesh would get more aid than that of the amount given in the past.

According to initial estimates, crops in over one lakh acres in the State were affected by the incessant rain. The damage was more in the Godavari districts when compared to other parts in the State. Rivers in these districts flooded the crops, particularly paddy, causing extensive damage. Over 200 villages in these districts were inundated due to rains. Besides crops, the rains also caused damage to several culverts, roads and electricity networks in different parts of the State.

This article is written by Senior Journalist Lakkoju Nagesh Babu