If you’re craving a getaway from Visakhapatnam, how about hopping on a train to one of the oldest living cities in the world, Varanasi? With its deep-rooted spirituality, lively street food scene, sacred temples, and centuries of history, Varanasi is truly an experience like no other.

Why Varanasi?

Also known as Banaras or Kashi, Varanasi sits on the banks of the Ganges River in northern India and holds a sacred place in Hindu culture. It’s a city where life, death, and devotion converge. With a history dating back over 2,500 years, Kashi was once the capital of a powerful kingdom, and nearby Sarnath marks the site of Buddha’s first sermon.

The city is renowned for its ghats – steps leading to the river – where pilgrims bathe, pray, and cremate their loved ones. The Dashashwamedh, Panchganga, Manikarnika, and Harishchandra Ghats are among the most significant.

While the spiritual vibe draws thousands, Varanasi’s flavorful street food, traditional music, and art complete the experience. The city is enchanting in every season and welcomes visitors year-round.

How to Get There

Board the 18523 Visakhapatnam – Banaras Express train, a 29-hour journey operating on Wednesdays and Sundays.

Tip: Book tickets well in advance to secure your spot.

What to do in Varanasi?

1. Ramnagar Fort

Perched on the eastern banks of the Ganges, Ramnagar Fort stands as a striking example of 18th-century Mughal-inspired architecture. Built by Raja Balwant Singh, the then ruler of Varanasi, the fort is entirely crafted from sandstone and exudes regal charm. A boat ride of around 30 minutes from Assi Ghat takes visitors across the river to this historic site, which lies on the outskirts of the city.

2. Assi Ghat

Situated at the southern tip of Varanasi, where the sacred Ganga meets the Assi River, Assi Ghat is a spiritual and cultural hotspot. It’s believed that a ritual bath here purifies the soul. Nestled beneath a Peepal tree is a revered Shiva Lingam that draws a steady stream of pilgrims and visitors. The vibrant ambiance and spiritual energy make Assi Ghat one of Varanasi’s most beloved ghats.

3. Kashi Vishwanath Temple

On the western bank of the Ganges lies one of India’s most sacred Shiva temples—Kashi Vishwanath, one of the 12 Jyotirlingas. The temple, rebuilt in 1780 by Maharani Ahilyabai Holkar of Indore, gleams with its iconic gold-plated dome and spire, earning it the name “The Golden Temple.” Visitors can partake in profound rituals such as the early morning Mangala Aarti (3–4 AM) and the enchanting Sandhya Aarti (7–8:15 PM), culminating in darshan of the holy Shivalingam.

4. Sarnath

Just a short drive from Varanasi, Sarnath is a tranquil pilgrimage site where Lord Buddha delivered his first sermon after attaining enlightenment. The Dhamek Stupa, marking this sacred event, is the centerpiece of the site. Nearby, the Sarnath Archaeological Museum houses a wealth of Buddhist relics, while the peaceful Deer Park offers a moment of quiet reflection. Don’t miss the Ashoka Pillar, a remnant of Emperor Ashoka’s legacy and a symbol of Buddhist reverence.

5. Boat Ride on the Ganges

One of the most unforgettable ways to experience Varanasi is by taking a boat ride along the Ganges—especially during sunrise or sunset. The city slowly awakens or winds down as you drift past iconic ghats like Assi, Dashashwamedh, and Manikarnika, each bustling with unique rituals and stories. Evening rides offer front-row views of the Ganga Aarti at Dashashwamedh Ghat—a dazzling spectacle of fire, chants, and devotion.

6. Local Cuisine of Varanasi

A visit to Varanasi isn’t complete without tasting its legendary street food. From the tangy flavors of chaat to the crispy delight of kachori, and the sweet, creamy richness of lassi, the local cuisine is a feast for the senses. Each bite carries the essence of Varanasi’s age-old traditions and vibrant street life.

7. Bharat Kala Bhavan Museum

Located within the campus of Banaras Hindu University, the Bharat Kala Bhavan Museum is a treasure trove of Indian heritage. With over 100,000 artifacts, the collection spans ancient Harappan relics, rare coins, miniature paintings, terracotta figures, weapons, textiles, copper plates, and more. It offers a fascinating journey through Indian history, art, and everyday life.

A trip to Varanasi is a soulful journey through time and tradition that leaves a lasting impression on every visitor. If you’re looking to step away from the familiar streets of Visakhapatnam, hop on a train to Varanasi and dive into a destination that’s as enriching as it is unforgettable, Varanasi is calling.

