What is Project Varsha?

India is on its way to take a monumental step in its defence ecosystem with Project Varsha in Visakhapatnam that intends to build the nation’s next naval base, INS Varsha dedicated to nuclear submarines.

Located near Rambilli, the base will be 50 km south of the Visakhapatnam naval base. The facility is being built to cater to the nation’s growing warship fleet and to position itself as a major force in the Indian Ocean region. The estimated project cost is 3.75 billion USD (over 30,000 crores).

Why INS Varsha?

Counter China’s expansionism: China is increasing its footprint in the Indian Ocean with investments and collaborations with many countries in the region. Hambantota port in Sri Lanka and BNS Sheik Hasina in Bangladesh are two such projects undertaken by China. This could potentially threaten India’s own strength, having China surround us. Project Varsha is an answer to this. By building a state-of-the-art submarine base India is increasing its capabilities keeping China in check. Control over Malacca Strait: Malacca Strait is a sea strip between Malaysia and Indonesia where 30% of global trade and 80% of China’s oil imports pass. INS Varsha is strategically built to ensure quick access to this region for India’s submarines to this region. Catering to growing fleet: with India increasing its submarine capabilities, INS Varsha is set to cater to this expansion providing a safe area to build, repair and maintain nuclear submarines. Up to 12 nuclear submarines can be docked here at one time.

Key Features:

Underground facility: built underground at the coast of Rambilli, the location provides the naval base protection from aerial surveillance and attacks. Submarines can enter and exit without detection. This project is compared to China’s top secret nuclear submarine base at Hainan. Proximity to BARC: Baba Atomic Research Centre (BARC) at Atchutapuram is close by providing modern nuclear engineering facilities. This creates a holistic ecosystem for our defence needs. Strategic location: the base is strategically located giving quick access to critical trade routes.

Project Varsha in Visakhapatnam is going to be a gamechanger for India’s defence capabilities. As India continues to invest in modernizing its military infrastructure, Project Varsha stands as a testament to the nation’s growing naval power and commitment to securing its maritime interests.

