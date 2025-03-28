Once a pre-eminent port of the East Coast, Machilipatnam is a fascinating town in India. Referred to as Maisolos by Ptolemy (Greek mathematician and geographer) in the 3rd century BC, the town was famous around the world for its textiles, diamonds and spices. Located in the Krishna Delta, Machilipatnam, or Bandar (Persian for port), today offers surprising monuments, impressive history, and delectable food. Read ahead to learn more about this port town and get your bags packed to explore Machilipatnam.

Bandar Fort & Ruins:

This centuries-old Dutch fort saw intense trade activity when Machilipatnam was at its prime. While little remains today, the rooms, armoury and belfry stand elegant.

Around the fort, one can also explore the ruins of Nizam Hospital built by the Nizams of Hyderabad, who held control of Coastal Andhra until they had to part away piece after piece to the English.

Andhra Taj – A story of two ill-fated lovers:

In 1805, a British Major-General named John Pater fell in love with a woman named Arabella, daughter of his subordinate. However, Arabella’s father did not agree to their union, for Pater was already married and a Protestant. Arabella eloped to live with John, but as fate would have it, she died in 1809 of malaria.

When Pater wanted to bury her at the church in Bandar Fort, he was denied permission. The grief-struck man then decided to bury her in a private property. Later, he also built a church there.

The church was given recognition by the clergy as St. Mary’s Church only years after Pater died. Today, one could visit both the church and the adjacent European cemetery and see Arabella’s gravestone. It reads “.…was erected by her ever grateful and affectionate friend Major General John Pater, for their union was never solemnised.

Food:

For some mouthwatering food, head over to RK Paradise for a non-vegetarian spread and RK Mess for traditional Andhra vegetarian meals.

A visit to Machilipatnam is incomplete without trying their infamous Bandar laddu and halwa. The Bandar laddu, which holds a GI ta,g is said to have been created by migrants from Uttar Pradesh who settled here after the 1857 sepoy’s mutiny. Visit the very popular Thatharao sweets for a one-stop sweet destination.

Walk around the town and its beach:

An ideal way to explore any place is to take a walk or ride. If you are patient enough, explore Machilipatnam and its hidden charm through its impressive Kekini Mahal, Town Hall, Dutch cemetery, Cyclone memorial, Panduranga temple and some colonial-era buildings.

A serene beach popular amongst locals and tourists alike, unwind yourself at the Manginapudi beach with a leisurely walk amidst scenic views.

Challapalli Fort & Bapu Museum:

Near Machilipatnam lies the impressive Challapalli Fort, residence of the erstwhile Challapalli Zamindars. This regal monument, built in the 18th century, is open to visitors.

You can also visit Pitchuka Srinavasa’s private museum on Kalamkari textiles in the nearby Pedana village. Learn about the process of this historic weaving form, see some exquisite pieces and even shop to your satisfaction. These textiles proudly displayed in the museum are a testament to the craft of Andhra artisans who received global patronage.

Machilipatnam’s status as a pre-eminent port declined in the late 17th and early 18th centuries. The devastating 1864 cyclone was the final death blow. Given these periodic damages, the town’s charm is not too popular, but is still one worth experiencing . So take your time and explore Machilipatnam, a former cosmopolitan urban centre famed around the world.

If you are looking for a closer option: A day trip from Vizag: Explore the charm of Kakinada

We regularly write about travel destinations for you. So stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more city and news updates.